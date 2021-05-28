Vigo County Councilman Don Morris and his wife Cheryl killed in Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned that a Vigo County councilman and his wife have died after being hit by a car in South Carolina.

Officials say Don Morris and his wife Cheryl Hart were killed when a car hit them. Morris and his wife were pedestrians.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.

Morris served as an at-large representative on the Vigo County Council.

He previously served three terms as a Terre Haute City Councilman. He also previously served as the Executive Director of the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center. From 1976 to 1980, Morris worked as a Production Manager at WTHI.

His Vigo County Council page lists him as a professional musician.

We began receiving reports about the crash on Thursday night. We held off on reporting Don and Cheryl's names so the family could be notified.