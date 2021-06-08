Vigo County Council honors Don Morris

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) -- Vigo County Council members continue to honor the legacy of councilman Don Morris. This comes after a fatal accident involving Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart. They were hit and killed by a car in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at the end of May.



Tuesday's County Council meeting was the first meeting since the accident. Council members took the time to honor Morris and share memories about the great guy he was.

"He was just a genuine human being," Aaron Loudermilk, the Vigo County Council president, said. "He was a very nice guy, and he truly cared about people. There was nothing artificial about him. There was nothing that was fake. What you saw is what you got, and what you got was a true genuine person who cared about others."

Morris served on the Vigo County Council for a little more than five months. Members say he made a big impact in his short time there.

"Sitting next to him gave me a different perspective," Marie Theisz, a Vigo County Council Member, said. "He often provided a sense of humor when you might've needed it, and I will really miss that."

Prior to his role on the County Council, he served as a member of the Terre Haute City council. He was also known for his love of music.

"It was very clear his love of music, family, and this community," Theisz said.

His dedication to the community went beyond the County Council. Members say the most memorable thing about Morris was how genuine and sincere he was to everyone he met.

"He always had a smile on his face," Loudermilk said. "He was always very accomodating and welcoming to people. He always wanted to know what was going on with you and your family. He was very genuine in his approach to everyone. He really cared about people."

Council members say they will continue honoring Morris' legacy as they move forward. However, as part of the political process, his vacant seat must be filled soon.

"Historically, we try to move really quickly with regard to any vacancies that occur," Joe Etling, the Democratic Party Chairman, said. "We try to be respectful, particularly in situations where there has been a death. In this particular tragic situation, we want to be respectful of the family and to be very patient before we proceed."

The process to fill the council vacancy will be initiated by the Vigo County Clerk. Etling will then call for a caucus with the precinct committee. He anticipates calling the caucus within the next two weeks.