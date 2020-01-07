Vigo County Council gears up for 2020

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council is ready for a new year.

During Tuesday night's meeting, they adopted the rules, got committees in place, and elected new positions for the new year.

It's something they do every year.

Mike Morris was named council president. He said he's ready to take on 2020.

Also during the meeting - they received an update on how the jail bonds turned out. County leaders say now won't have to borrow as much money.