VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council is ready for a new year.
During Tuesday night's meeting, they adopted the rules, got committees in place, and elected new positions for the new year.
It's something they do every year.
Mike Morris was named council president. He said he's ready to take on 2020.
Also during the meeting - they received an update on how the jail bonds turned out. County leaders say now won't have to borrow as much money.
Related Content
- Vigo County Council gears up for 2020
- Vigo County Council discusses 2020 budget
- 2020 budget for Vigo County approved
- Vigo County School Corp. Proposes 2020 Budget
- 2020 Census Preview for Vigo County
- Vigo County Council passes $55 million budget
- Vigo County school resource officers gear up for new year
- Vigo County students gear up for robotics competition
- Vigo County 4-H Council craft bazaar helps fund member scholarships
- Vigo county council takes next steps towards a new jail
Scroll for more content...