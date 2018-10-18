Vigo County Council committee votes to recommend 24 additional jail staffers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - County leaders are making progress in addressing issues at the Vigo County Jail.
On Thursday night, Vigo County Council members voted to recommend 24 additional jail staffers.
News 10 spoke with county leaders who told us that's how many jailers are needed to adequately care for inmates.
The Vigo County Council Budget Committee made a favorable recommendation to bring that number before the full council.
Now, the full council will have to vote to hire them.
Vigo County leaders have to give a report to the judge on progress on November 6th and then have to appear again on November 13th.
The hearing was originally scheduled to happen in Terre Haute but has been moved to Indianapolis.
