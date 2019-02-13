Clear

State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built

If approved, it'll get a final vote on March 12th.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 11:02 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a story we've been following for years. Tuesday, Vigo County commissioners presented a new resolution.

The resolution looks at the property at State Road 63 and Springhill Road. This property is very likely where a new Vigo County jail will be built.

Vigo County commissioners presented this new resolution at Tuesday night's county council meeting. No final decision has been made just yet.

Former jail inmates are suing the county over unconstitutional conditions at the current jail. This lawsuit has prompted the county to look into building a new jail. A settlement hearing is set for February 27.

A federal judge canceled a hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning. The county was to give an update on plans for a new jail. That update will now come at a settlement hearing set for later this month. 

"In my opinion, and I'm sure a lot of others, this means that the federal judge is pleased with the progress," said Judy Anderson, Vigo County commissioner.

From here, the matter goes to the budget committee. If approved, it'll get a final vote on March 12th.

News 10 will, of course, continue to follow this developing story.

