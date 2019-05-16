Vigo County Council approves new jail location with a 5-2 vote

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders have approved a location for the new Vigo County Jail.
It happened during a Vigo County Council meeting Tuesday night at the Annex.
A few weeks ago, Vigo County Commissioners chose the site on part of the former Stu's Gold Course, near the sewage treatment plant and movie theater, behind Honey Creek Mall.
That site had to be approved by the county council before any purchase could be made.
After an hour of public comment and about an hour discussing it, the council voted to approve this location with a five to two vote.
Council members Lisa Spence-Bunnett and Chris Switzer both voted against.
