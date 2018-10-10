Vigo County Council approves more jail staffing to address federal lawsuit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - County leaders discussed ways to address a federal lawsuit involving the Vigo County Jail.

Tuesday night, the county council voted to approve three full-time jail positions.

The approval comes in light of the federal lawsuit where a judge deemed the county jail as "unconstitutional".

In a summary judgment hearing in September, the judge ordered county leaders to submit a timeline in regards to the jail project and the steps the county is taking to address the unconstitutional conditions.

According to court documents, the judge recommended the county hire more staff with the goal of increasing recreation time for inmates and conducting more medical and safety checks.

After a six hour meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve the three positions with plans to discuss adding more at a later date.

News 10 spoke with Sheriff Greg Ewing after the meeting. He said it's a small step, but one that shows the county is making progress in addressing the issues.

Court documents stated the county needs to submit its timeline to the federal courts by October 15th. They will meet for the first of several periodic meetings with the federal judge in November.