Vigo County Council approves funds to hire 24 new jail staff members

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council has approved the funds to hire 24 new staffers for the Vigo County Jail.

It happened at a meeting on Monday evening.

The council voted unanimously to approve the new staff members in a special call meeting.

This comes after a recommendation from the council's budget committee last week.

Officials say the new jail staffers were necessary to deal with overcrowding issues.

A federal judge ordered the council to have a timeline by November 6th for the overcrowding issues in the jail.