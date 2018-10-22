Vigo County Council approves funds to hire 24 new jail staff members

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council has approved the funds to hire 24 new staffers for the Vigo County Jail.
It happened at a meeting on Monday evening.
The council voted unanimously to approve the new staff members in a special call meeting.
This comes after a recommendation from the council's budget committee last week.
Officials say the new jail staffers were necessary to deal with overcrowding issues.
A federal judge ordered the council to have a timeline by November 6th for the overcrowding issues in the jail.
