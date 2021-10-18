Vigo County employees will see a salary raise with newly approved budget

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After nearly four hours of discussion on the budget last week, the Vigo County Council came back together Monday evening to make their final revisions to the 2022 budget.

Ultimately the final budget was reinstated with the same amount from the original proposal. That is $71.5 million dollars.

But the approval of the budget did not come without division among council members.

The meeting began with councilwoman Brenda Wilson making a motion to rescind the previously adopted budget. This motion met with a lot of backlash and discussion among the council.

During this time, an employee out of the Vigo County Auditor's Office left the room and announced she quit.

The discussion lasted nearly an hour when Wilson's motion was defeated.

But, when Wilson's first motion was defeated, she made another motion.

She made a motion to approve 2021 numbers for a majority of the budget, further going against the 2022 proposed budget numbers. This motion also included a 4% salary raise for all county employees. In the end, the motion was defeated with a 6-1 vote, with councilwoman Wilson being the only one in favor.

Eventually, councilmember Travis Norris made a motion to reconsider the previously approved 2022 budget. This motion did pass with a close 4-3 vote. But members were quick to chime in about some revisions needed.

In the end, the only change made to the final budget was in regards to employee salaries. Previously, all county employees would receive a 4.75% salary increase next year. This was voted upon at last week's meeting.

But Monday night, that number was reduced to 4%, with the hope of including bonuses for all employees in the coming months. That motion also saw a close 4-3 vote.

Councilwoman, Vicki Weger says she's proud of the board's final decision.

"It's wonderful to be able to have a raise like that in this county," Weger said. "We've had a number of years where we could not give any raise to the employees. So, when you can look into and see if we can come up with a 5% [raise] and settle on 4%, I know they have to feel good about that."

The council will meet again next month to have a more in-depth discussion about employee bonuses. Members hope that all county employees may see a bonus this year before the holiday season!