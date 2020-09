VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Community Corrections will receive a body scanner in response to the pandemic.

It is meant to help scan people for their body temperature.

The goal is to lower the need for person-to-person contact while maintaining security.

The jail already has the same equipment.

It will cost around $149,000. Community Corrections intends to use CARES funding to pay for it.

The Vigo County Commissioners approved the plan on Tuesday.