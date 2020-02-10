VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Commissioners hope to make the annual tax day sale easier for you.
It's an opportunity for property owners to bid on parcels of land.
Commissioner Judy Anderson says they've had a few issues with it, one of those issues include convenience for taxpayers.
Anderson told us it's a state issue, but they are looking into it. The tax sale is set for April.
If you have any questions, call the county auditor at (812) 462-3361 or the treasurer's office at (812) 462-3251.
Related Content
- Vigo County Commissioners work to simplify tax day sale
- New app hopes to simplify WIC experience
- Vigo County Commissioner talks about opioid lawsuit
- Vigo County Commissioners report jail assessment completed
- Former Vigo County commissioner behind bars...again
- Commissioners appoint new Vigo County 911 Director
- Vigo County Commissioners discuss creating Census committee
- County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail
- Current Vigo County Councilman announces intention to run for commissioner
- New president selected during Vigo County Commissioner meeting
Scroll for more content...