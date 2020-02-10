Vigo County Commissioners work to simplify tax day sale

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Commissioners hope to make the annual tax day sale easier for you.

It's an opportunity for property owners to bid on parcels of land.

Commissioner Judy Anderson says they've had a few issues with it, one of those issues include convenience for taxpayers.

Anderson told us it's a state issue, but they are looking into it. The tax sale is set for April.

If you have any questions, call the county auditor at (812) 462-3361 or the treasurer's office at (812) 462-3251.