Vigo County Commissioners want you to make your own choices with masks and vaccines - here's what was behind their Monday statement

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners think individuals should make their own choice when it comes to masks, the COVID-19 vaccine, and themselves.

The three commissioners released this joint statement on Monday. In it, they say they would not impose a mask mandate on the county.

Commissioner Chris Switzer told News 10 they are not anti-mask or anti-vax; he thinks people can make their own choice and mask up on their own.

"As a group, we're not anti-mask or anti-vaccination or anything like that. We're just simply saying that the information is there for you to make your best decision on what you think is best for your family or your children."

Part of the statement said, "we believe health decisions are best made by individuals, not national health agencies."

The statement was released hours before the Vigo County School Board meeting. In that meeting, the board approved a plan for masks in schools.

"We certainly weren't working against the school board because we said in our letter that we respect the decision they make, so they're another governmental body. They volunteered to be in that position, and they've got to make their best decision with the information they have available," Switzer said.

News 10 asked Switzer if the health department or the health commissioner were consulted or if they even knew before the statement went out Monday.

"No. We had the letter, wrote the letter, and just sent it out," Switzer replied.

He went on to say he has not gotten a reaction on the statement, specifically from the health commissioner or health department.

Switzer says the commissioners may change their stance if cases increase in Vigo County. He said they are in constant contact with the Vigo County Health Department.

"We're trying to get our individual citizens to realize, yes, the numbers are up. It's your time to step up and do what you have to do to make this go away," Switzer said.

He told us that the health department is not saying we need masks, but they will take it under advisement if it does.

"We believe that individuals are informed enough to make their own decisions based on masking and vaccinations and we certainly hope they take everything that they're seeing locally and put it toward their family and realize that maybe they should mask or maybe they should get vaccinated."

The downgrade to orange

On Tuesday, the Vigo County Health Department said the county would be downgraded to an 'orange' status in the new state rankings that will be released Wednesday. This is as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the county.

Last week, the health department reported hospitalizations were also at the highest point they've been since January.

You'll find the Vigo County School Corporation's plan here, or embedded below the statement from the commissioners.