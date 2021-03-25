Vigo County Commissioners want to keep the roads clean

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Right now in Vigo County, there is a $150 fine if you get caught littering. The Vigo County Commissioners are trying to up that price.

Darwin road is described to be a trash corridor by Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.

Switzer said littering in this area is a huge problem.

He said this is a county road many residents and visitors take to get to the West Terre Haute.

He told News 10 when people take this road they often see trash lining both sides, and sometimes, they may toss trash themselves.

That's why the Vigo County Commissioners want to stop this problem in its tracks.

Switzer said when people come into our community they shouldn't be greeted by loads of trash.

He said, "I would say easily 1000 cars drive through here every day, and a lot of them are from out of town, a lot of them are residents that live on darwin road. But a lot of people are visiting this community so we want to make sure it's presentable to everyone who comes by."

Switzer said once a year volunteers get together to help clean up the area. Vigo county sheriff John Plasse said he believes it's not enough.

Sheriff Plasse said, "I know there's a lot of groups that go out and pick up trash. This is great, this community is really good about doing that. But sometimes they just can't keep up. And there's really no need to go out and pick up trash where you can put it somewhere, where it can be taken away."

To try and stop people from throwing their trash on the ground the commissioners office is working closely with the Vigo County Sheriffs Department.

Switzer told News 10 some things that are being discussed are increasing fines, setting up a trail camera, putting up numerous signs, and possibly having patrol cars out in the area.

Sheriff Plasse said, "I said whatever you need us to do, we'll do. Obviously, it's becoming a problem over there and it just makes your community look trashy."

Switzer said with the sheriff's department's help he hopes to clean up the area quickly.

He said, "With all the things coming to our community such as a casino, a convention center, and more visitors coming in, we want to make sure our community is extra clean. "