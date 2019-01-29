Vigo County Commissioners support bringing casino to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners say they support bringing a casino to the area.
They approved a resolution at Tuesday morning's meeting.
The commissioners say the idea would boost the economy by bringing more jobs and improving the tax base.
"We've got a convention center that we're working on and want other things to bring people to a community for a convention is having a place for entertainment and casino," Vigo County Commissioner President Brad Anderson said.
Anderson said they plan to meet with legislators in Indianapolis on February 6th
