Vigo County Commissioners support bringing casino to Terre Haute

The commissioners say the idea would boost the economy by bringing more jobs and improving the tax base.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners say they support bringing a casino to the area.

They approved a resolution at Tuesday morning's meeting.

"We've got a convention center that we're working on and want other things to bring people to a community for a convention is having a place for entertainment and casino," Vigo County Commissioner President Brad Anderson said.

Anderson said they plan to meet with legislators in Indianapolis on February 6th

