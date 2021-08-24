Vigo County Commissioners react to federal lawsuit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners are reacting to the Riley Spur trail that is being built and are encouraging the trail to continue.

Some may wonder why the commissioners are not the defendants in this case. That is because the Trails Act allows this to happen. It was passed by the United States Congress.

News 10 got a reaction from the commissioners on why they believe this trail is a good idea.

Then, we followed up with residents to get their reactions to the commissioners. Vigo County Commissioners say the trail can't wait.

"The time to take advantage of this is right now," said Vigo County Commissioner Mike Morris.

Morris supports the trail. He says it is important to take advantage now while the area is one large parcel of land before it gets divided up.

The trail would allow for up to 25 feet from the center of the trail for people to walk. The disagreement came where that right of way would end up in people's yards.

You may remember Joe McKee, a resident that lives along the soon-to-be trail.

He is selling his house because he feels his property is indeed being taken for the trail.

"If he wants, he can come buy the place. And you know, he can live right on the bike trail...You know, I don't want to live right on the bike trail," said McKee.

He feels people could cross his fence into his garden, or harm his children playing on the playground.

But Morris says building this trail will only bring out the best in the community.

He says he is seen trails like this built nationwide...And there have been very few safety threats.

"The security has not been a problem. It's your neighbor, it's your friend. They're the ones actually participating and using this," said Morris.

McKee, however, says otherwise.

"No! It's not, it's not our friends and neighbors. I mean, nobody on this stretch bikes. There might be a couple of them that walk now and then, but, I mean, people in this neighborhood that want to walk, they just walk on the street," said McKee.

Morris said that he wants everyone to get behind this and be happy about the trail. He offered residents to come to his office and speak with him. However, McKee told me that he's not happy with the dialogue he's seen from the commissioners.

He says he thinks they should come out to the trail and see it for themselves.