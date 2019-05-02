Vigo County Commissioners pass ordinance involving public pools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners have passed a new ordinance concerning public swimming pools.
Under the new ordinance, pools will have to get a permit from the Vigo County Health Department.
The health department will inspect the pool at least four times a year.
If the pool fails to meet requirements, closures could be possible.
