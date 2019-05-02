Clear

Vigo County Commissioners pass ordinance involving public pools

Under the new ordinance, pools will have to get a permit from the Vigo County Health Department.

May. 2, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners have passed a new ordinance concerning public swimming pools.

The health department will inspect the pool at least four times a year.

If the pool fails to meet requirements, closures could be possible.

