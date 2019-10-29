Vigo County Commissioners hope to break ground on new jail in mid-December

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Commissioners have selected a date to break ground on the new jail.

They hope to mark the start of construction on December 13, after bonds for the project have been issued. The new jail will be located at the former Stu’s Golf Course near Honey Creek Mall.

The new facility is part of the solution to fix jail overcrowding issues, which are at the center of a federal lawsuit. The commissioners recently explained Vigo County leaders will meet with a federal judge on November 6th to provide an update on how they are addressing staffing and overcrowding concerns.

County leaders unveiled plans for the new facility in August. There are two cell blocks, both with two levels. Each cell block will have several pods. This plan also has a more streamlined way to move through the building.

Bids for the project have been accepted. The total construction cost is about $56 million. Commissioners previously said they cut about $2 million to save money.