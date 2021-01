VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new year brings new faces, and positions, for Vigo County Commissioners.

They held their 2021 reorganizational meeting on Tuesday.

Newly-elected commissioners, Mike Morris and Chris Switzer, will serve as president and vice-president.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns was named secretary.

Morris and Switzer were recently elected in November.

They replaced outgoing commissioners, Judy and Brad Anderson, who retired last year.