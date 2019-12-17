Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Vigo County Commissioners discuss creating Census committee

Commissioners want to remind everyone that by filling out these forms you can help with the amount of funding the county receives.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 2:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The U.S. Census was discussed during a Tuesday morning Vigo County Commissioner's meeting.

During the meeting - they discussed creating a Census committee. That group would help motivate and share the importance of people responding to the Census.

Commissioners want to remind everyone that by filling out these forms you can help with the amount of funding the county receives.

"Every time somebody fills out one of those forms and gets that data out there, it helps us make the community a better place," Commissioner Brendan Kearns said.

They hope to have more information soon for committee volunteers.

In the meantime, you can learn more about working for the Census here and any other information here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Sunshine Returns Later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Sullivan Elementary School Mrs. Kelley 2nd Grade

Image

Community Ice Skating Union Christian Church

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs. Davis - 5th Grade

Image

Protecting your furry friends from the frigid temperatures

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy start, sunny finish. High: 32

Image

WBB ISU vs Northern Kentucky

Image

Several bring their pets to say hi to Santa at the mall

Image

Monday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax