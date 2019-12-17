Vigo County Commissioners discuss creating Census committee

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The U.S. Census was discussed during a Tuesday morning Vigo County Commissioner's meeting.
During the meeting - they discussed creating a Census committee. That group would help motivate and share the importance of people responding to the Census.
Commissioners want to remind everyone that by filling out these forms you can help with the amount of funding the county receives.
"Every time somebody fills out one of those forms and gets that data out there, it helps us make the community a better place," Commissioner Brendan Kearns said.
They hope to have more information soon for committee volunteers.
In the meantime, you can learn more about working for the Census here and any other information here.
