Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - We came across this news in a court-ordered update to a federal judge from the Vigo County Commissioners. In it, they indicate their shopping for a new location to build a county jail. The report said the Terre Haute City Council denied a rezoning request last week. that was for the international Paper property.
Now, county commissioners say they're negotiating to purchase a new site. Leaders say they could sign an agreement for that site in the next two to three weeks.
We don't know the location of this site at this time.
