Vigo County Commissioners approve jail design, $101,000 per inmate

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The new Vigo County Jail took a step towards becoming a reality.

On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners approved a preliminary design for the jail.

The approval came after a presentation by Garmong Construction and DLZ.

They approved a design for a 494-bed jail that's inside a 131,000 square foot facility.

Garmong estimates jail construction costs are about $101,000 per inmate, costing $57 million.

Each cell will be surrounded by steel and pre-fabricated.

Skylights will meet the natural light requirements.

It will also use video visitation, cutting down the cost of moving inmates.

The design includes three entrances...one for the public, one for the staff, and the last one for inmate intake.

The design is based on the jail being built at the former International Paper property.

The construction timeline is expected to last 30 months.

Next month, Terre Haute City Council will vote for a rezoning request by the county.