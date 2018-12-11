Vigo County Commissioners approve ambulance contract with Trans-Care

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Commissioners are celebrating a win for your safety.

Trans-Care will now offer services to the entire county under a new contract.

The county negotiated with Trans-Care to work through some previous issues.

There was once a dispute over whether Trans-Care or Township Ambulance should respond to calls.

There's a new agreement now in place.

Commissioners told us they are happy this service will be available again to keep families safe.

Townships will still have the ability to provide their own service.