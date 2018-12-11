Clear

Vigo County Commissioners approve ambulance contract with Trans-Care

There was once a dispute over whether Trans-Care or Township Ambulance should respond to calls.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Commissioners are celebrating a win for your safety.

Trans-Care will now offer services to the entire county under a new contract.

The county negotiated with Trans-Care to work through some previous issues.

There was once a dispute over whether Trans-Care or Township Ambulance should respond to calls.

There's a new agreement now in place.

Commissioners told us they are happy this service will be available again to keep families safe.

Townships will still have the ability to provide their own service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Continued mild air, but rain is coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blessing Box receives big donations

Image

New tax law changes

Image

Neglected Dogs Look for new home

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Salvation Army needs bell ringers

Image

Grief and the Holidays

Image

Commissioners approve Trans-Care contract

Image

Company repitches Terre Haute Casino

Image

Man charged for Monday night standoff

Image

Divers find state trooper's stolen gun

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute