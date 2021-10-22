Vigo County Commissioner pleased with employee salary increase

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County commissioner is reacting after a heated debate over salary increases.

Earlier this week News 10 told you the Vigo County Council voted to give raises to county employees as part of the 2022 budget.

They eventually decided on a four percent raise. This move came with a deal of discussion. When it was all said and done, News 10 reached out to commissioner Chris Switzer. He says he's happy with the results.

"You know, I'm just happy, after two or three contentious meetings and two or three contentious budget meetings... that they were able to get to a number, and it shows our employees that they have their best interest in mind. Even at four percent that's still a pretty good raise," Switzer said.

The council will meet again next month to have a more in-depth discussion about employee bonuses.