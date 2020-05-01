Vigo County Churches working on blueprint to reopen

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Since the COVID-19 pandemic we've seen the way things operate change. From workplaces to hanging out and even church services.

Across the Wabash Valley, church parking lots sit empty.

"This pandemic and the closure of churches has really hit hard some of our people," Kevin Szwarga, Pastor for Bible Baptist Church said.

Now, churches in Vigo County are working hard to open their doors back up.

"We have a need. We have a need emotionally, socially to see others, but then spiritually most important to be back in church," he said.

Kevin Swarzga is the pastor at Bible Baptist Church in Terre Haute. Alongside 9 other churches in the county, Swarzga has been working closely with Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken to get back to in-person services, but to do it safely.

"We discussed the guidelines that would be put into place to make sure our congregations when they met, would be safe. We would take proper precautions and not put our people in harm's way because that's what our ministry is," he said.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said by May 8th religious services may take place inside with social distancing guidelines and other protections.

Meanwhile, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said no more than 10 people in a church service. They must also follow social distancing rules and other protections.