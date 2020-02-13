Vigo County Capital Improvement Board receives three RFPs for convention center operators

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (Press Release) The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board has received three proposals in response to their Request for Proposals (RFPs) issued in January for seeking a qualified facility operator for the new downtown Terre Haute Convention Center. The responding parties include ASM Global, Oak View Group, and Spectra. Each responder is nationally recognized and poised to provide valuable partnerships for the convention center and the community.

The operator selection committee – Brad Anderson, Mayor Duke Bennett, David Patterson and Nation’s Group, the CIB’s owner’s representative, will review the applications and a contract will be negotiated with the selected firm.

“We are very excited about the quality of applications we have received. Most of the applicants who applied have shown interest in this project for some time and all of the applicants are what my team and I consider operation experts,” states Steve Bauer, Vice President of Nations Group. “They believe wholeheartedly in this project, just as we do.”

The chosen operator will be in charge of the convention center’s day-to-day operations, solicitation and marketing, and management systems. They will work in unison with the Vigo County Convention & Visitors Bureau and other community organizations to solicitate and secure events. The operator will also manage the venue’s budget, maintain HVAC systems and appliances and be responsible for managing and/or providing food services for events held at the center. Additionally, the operator will help determine post-construction needs including marketing and promotion, planning, assembling, furnishings, kitchen build-out, equipment, etc.

“We knew from the beginning having an operator who has extensive experience in all operational aspects would be crucial to our short and long-term success. From the pre-construction process to daily operations, each of these operators have experience in making sure we think through every detail,” states Jon Marvel, President of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board. “We want to break even as soon as possible and build upon our assets to attract more to our community. The board is excited to choose a partner and begin marketing the new facility.”

The chosen operator will be announced after the reviewal process and is expected to be decided by the first of next month. Once the negotiated contract is settled, the operator will begin work immediately. Construction for the downtown Convention Center is projected to begin at the same time.