"...that gives us a lot of hope to be able to keep our schools open." VCSC officials discuss COVID-19 dashboard update

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County School Corporation will now send out a COVID-19 dashboard update every week. This will update the community on current COVID-19 cases and amount of people in quarantine.

The dashboard breaks down COVID-19 case numbers for teachers, staff members, and students. It also includes numbers for Vigo County as a whole and current hospitalizations.

The Director of Communications for Vigo County Schools, Bill Riley, says as of right now the schools aren't in jeopardy of going online.

He says that's thanks to low case numbers at the schools. As of right now, there are five Vigo County teachers who have COVID-19, 18 staff members, and 174 students. Vigo County as a whole has 567 active cases and 96 hospitalizations. Riley says he is happy to see these numbers be low.

"They think wow that's a big number. Well we have 13,800 students so we feel pretty good about that we would love to get that reduced," says Riley.

Riley says masks and people receiving the vaccine have attributed to these low numbers.

"Our staff numbers are really, really low right now so that gives us a lot of hope to be able to keep our schools open," says Riley.

Riley hopes this trend will continue so schools can remain in person instead of going virtual.