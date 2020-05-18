Vigo County COVID-19 cases on the rise

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- After Vigo County went through a dip in COVID-19 case numbers, cases are back on the rise. Over the weekend the Vigo County Health Department reported 116 confirmed cases in the county.

"It is going back up because, we did have a dip there for a while, but now it's going back up which isn't what we want to see," Roni Elder, with the Vigo County Health Department said.

Elder said this is not because the county is testing more. She said it's simply because more people are sick.

"There's a lot of excuses coming out from what I've been seeing on our Facebook page. People are saying 'well, they're testing more, they're testing as part of pre-op now' and really those aren't the cases that we're getting," Elder said. "It's important to know the people who are testing positive are sick people, they know that somethings going on."

Elder said this also isn't necessarily because Indiana is trying to reopen the state. But she said they expect to see even more cases in the next few weeks because of that.

"Really with what's going on because, of reopening everything's going to take at least a week to two weeks to kind of see those results," she said. "So, we'll probably see those numbers of us reopening starting this week and next week."

And she said now, is not the time to be relaxed when it comes to precautions.

"We are still in this fight. So, it's very important that people don't stop doing what they're doing now," she said.

Elder said even though restaurants, bars, and stores are reopening you should wear your face mask as often as you can. And workers should be wearing face masks at all times to protect customers.