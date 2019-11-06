Vigo County CASA partners with GT Pie for fundraising campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2017, Vigo County CASA served more than 1,000 children. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

This year, there are still thousands of kids waiting to receive help.

The Grand Traverse Pie Company in Terre Haute is helping with CASA's mission.

The company is hosting a special campaign this month.

You can buy a nine-inch fruit pie from CASA's offices for $17.

In return, you'll receive a coupon for the pie of your choice at GT Pie.

GT Pie will donate $5 per pie back to CASA.

Organizers say the campaign is just one way to interact with the community while helping a good cause.

"All the money that comes in through the Vigo County CASA program either goes to the volunteers or goes to the children. Currently this year alone, we have already purchased about 75 beds. We provide diapers. We have a giving heart store," Glenna Cheeseman, from CASA said.

The campaign lasts through November 18.