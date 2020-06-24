Vigo County CASA needs volunteers as they bounce back from the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many businesses are in the process of bouncing back from the impact of COVID-19. Non-profit organizations like CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, here in Vigo County are no exception.

Director of Vigo County CASA Glenna Cheesman spoke to News 10 about how they’ve been affected and what they’ve done to adapt.

Cheesman says the COVID-19 pandemic changed their entire dynamic.

“We’ve really had to adjust and really restructure how we do our job because child abuse doesn’t stop during a pandemic,” Cheesman said.

She says while calls to the Department of Child Services are down, the number of children in CASA’s program is climbing.

She says the biggest impact of the pandemic is the lack of volunteers. She says this is primarily due to health concerns.

Cheesman says event cancellations and organization closures have also had an impact. This means it’s sometimes hard to keep an eye on children in at-risk situations. She says CASA is doing its best to adapt.

Meetings, visits with children, and appearances in court have all turned primarily virtual. They do still have some face to face visits. When those happen, there are safety measures in place and they socially distance.

Cheesman says, even during a pandemic child abuse does not stop, and these children need your help now more than ever.

“Our numbers continue to climb—one, two, sometimes five cases in a day’s period,” Cheesman explained, “We’re doing that with 15 staff members and now 39 volunteers. It’s crazy. Everyone is maxed out but we are still trying very, very hard.”

There are 178 children on CASA’s waitlist and that number continues to grow. Cheesman spoke about their need for more volunteers and how they’re attempting to gain interest while still bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheesman says in March the waitlist numbers exploded. For reference, in 2019 she says Vigo County CASA had 1200 children in their program. To date, they have 912 with six months still to go in 2020.

Cheesman says they have really embraced using technology to recruit more volunteers during this pandemic. She says they are launching new initiatives, even this week, through social media.

Cheesman says many people are hesitant to volunteer due to health concerns. However, she says there are adjustments being made.

This was actually supposed to be the topic of a town hall video conference on Wednesday that was canceled.

“Outside the children that we serve, our volunteers are our priority and making sure that they are safe,” Cheesman concluded, “This town hall was an opportunity to help alleviate some of those fears so people can know what we’ve adapted to so that they can still advocate. Regardless, these children need us and they can’t wait.”

Cheesman says there have been discussions at a state level that once daycares, schools, and other programs start opening back up, they expect the number of reported child abuse and neglect cases to increase as well. That’s why they need your help now more than ever.

For more information on how to become a volunteer with Vigo County CASA, click here.