Vigo County CASA is hiring - here's how you can snag a job while helping children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are looking for a way to help kids in the Wabash Valley, we have an idea for you.

The Vigo County Court Appointed Special Advocates would like you to join their organization.

CASA acts as a voice for abused and neglected kids in Vigo County. They are looking to fill three positions.

CASA told News 10 they are looking for those who want to be a voice in the community.

