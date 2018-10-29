Vigo County CASA hosts trunk or treat event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Children in Vigo County got to enjoy all the treats of a Halloween celebration...without any of the tricks.
They were able to go to a community trunk or treat on Monday night.
CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates hosted the event.
People who attended got hot dogs, popcorn, and of course...a lot of candy.
The best part was it was all free.
CASA workers say it was a great way to be involved in the community.
Several of the trunks at the event belonged to Vigo County workers and CASA volunteers.
