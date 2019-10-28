Vigo County CASA hosts trunk or treat

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids across the Wabash Valley are getting into the Halloween spirit - and they had their eyes out for the sweetest candy.
On Monday. Vigo County CASA hosted a trunk or treat.
There was a lot of fun, games, and candy.
This is the second year for the event.
