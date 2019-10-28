Clear

Vigo County CASA hosts trunk or treat

Kids across the Wabash Valley are getting into the Halloween spirit - and they had their eyes out for the sweetest candy.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids across the Wabash Valley are getting into the Halloween spirit - and they had their eyes out for the sweetest candy.

On Monday. Vigo County CASA hosted a trunk or treat.

There was a lot of fun, games, and candy.

This is the second year for the event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Cloudy & Misty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County CASA hosts trunk or treat

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

CODA holds open house

Image

Local groups team up for Breast Milk Donation Drive

Image

Vigo County Property Tax deadline approaching

Image

Police officer hurt in Terre Haute car crash

Image

Vermilion County leaders seek ways to lower the jail population

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Hey Kevin 10-28

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County h

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week