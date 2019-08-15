Clear

Vigo County CASA hosts celebration

Vigo County Court Appointed Advocates, or CASA, serves more than 900 children right now, and hundreds more still need help.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Court Appointed Advocates, or CASA, serves more than 900 children right now, and hundreds more still need help.

Volunteers are constantly working to fix this.

That's why the organization is saying thanks to its staff and volunteers.

On Thursday, CASA held its annual celebration.

They are celebrating 30 years of work with their volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.

