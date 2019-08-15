Vigo County CASA hosts celebration

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Court Appointed Advocates, or CASA, serves more than 900 children right now, and hundreds more still need help.
Volunteers are constantly working to fix this.
That's why the organization is saying thanks to its staff and volunteers.
On Thursday, CASA held its annual celebration.
They are celebrating 30 years of work with their volunteers.
If you would like to volunteer, click here.
