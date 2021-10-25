Vigo County CASA hosts 'Trunk or Treat' event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Casa hosted its annual Trunk or Treat celebration Monday night.

Casa, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, works with children who are forced to go through the court system because of family issues.

The group wasn't able to have the event last year because of COVID 19. This year, leaders switched things up.

They had a Disney/Pixar animated movie theme. Folks who came out enjoyed games, fun, and lots of candy.

Organizers of Casa say they're glad to be able make kids in the community smile again this year

"This year we did things a little bit different. We actually had an opening time for people to come and get in line. At the Annex, for anyone who knows the Annex, We were all the way down and around from where the commissioners entrance is, to the south paring lot. It has been amazing. I know there has been over a thousand kids come through here night," Glenna Cheeseman with Casa said.

Vigo County Casa is always looking for volunteers. If you'd like to do so, you can call the number on your screen to find out how. That number is 812-231-5658.