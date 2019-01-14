Clear
More than 1,000 appeals are pending at the Vigo County Assessors office

Property tax assessment appeals tripled in number this year. Leaving the new assessor with thousands of appeals to go through.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) — In a typical property tax assessment year, the assessors' office will see about 500 appeals.

This year, it was different

“We started with somewhere around 1,600 appeals” Kevin Gardner, new Vigo county assessor said.

More than tripling what they’ve seen in the past!

Gardner took over as the new country assessor January 1st.

He said so far, the office has gone through about 500 appeals.

“So, we’ve got about 1,000 that are in the process right now,” he said. “It’s a lot.”

The office does have a goal in mind to try and get all of the appeals complete.

“I would like to have them done before form 11’s go out,” Gardner said. “But, I don’t see that happening.”

Form 11's are simply your new assessed values.

Gardner said if you don’t have your appeal by then, you should just handle your taxes as normal.

If you have to appeal anything during tax seas, he said it won’t interfere with your assessment appeal.

He said the office is working as fast as they can to get through the rest.

“We’re here to work with the people,” Gardner said. “I mean we want to be service oriented.”

According to Gardner, form 11's are historically ready by May 1st.

If you have questions about your appeal you can always the assessors' office.

You do not have to wait for your informal hearing.

Gardner said he’s always willing to hear people out and help them through their assessments.

