Vigo County Area Planning Commission votes in favor of new jail location

Terre Haute, In (WTHI) - The location of a new Vigo County Jail has gone through the first step of being approved.
Wednesday the Vigo County Area Planning Commission voted in favor of the primary plot for the location of the new jail. That means they approved the subdivison of the entire area of Stu's golf course.
All of that land will be divided into 5 sections of land.
The county is only looking to buy a portion of the land near the sewage treatment plant.
Leaders only looked at a proposed layout of what the site could be at the meeting. If the site is approved, it will still need to be rezoned.
