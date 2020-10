VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are changes for business at the Vigo County Annex and Courthouse.

On Tuesday, the buildings reopened to the public, but county officials still encourage appointments.

The buildings had been closed to the public for months.

At this point, restrictions are still in place.

You'll need to wear a mask and there may be screenings before you enter.

The annex entrance will be the northeast door. The courthouse entrance is on the westside.