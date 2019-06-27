Vigo County 911 urges public to sign up for two safety features

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two tools could ultimately save lives in Vigo County, but only a few thousand people are signed up for it.

That's according to 911 Director Vickie Oster.

Nixle is a notification service.

It sends emergency alerts, severe weather updates and other public safety needs straight to your mobile device.

Smart 911 allows you to create a profile that includes information about you and your family.

"You can put pictures on there of your children, your pets, medical conditions that you have, your vehicles, anything like that," said Oster, "So if you're unable to talk to us on the phone, at least we know who you are, what kind of vehicle you're in and where you live."

Oster says the Smart 911 profile only shares information, that you allow, with dispatch.

"It is all confidential," she said, "We cannot get into anyone's information. It only gives us what you choose to put in that field."