Vigo County 911 presses on during the pandemic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind, (WTHI) -- First responders, like 911 dispatchers, have been going in and working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The director at Vigo County 911 says it's been tough, but it's a job that has to be done.

"When people call us it's like that's one of the worst times in their life you know they don't usually call us just to say 'hi how ya doing'," Vickie Oster, the director for Vigo County 911 said.

Oster said they haven't stopped since the pandemic started. But, she said, like many others, they have faced challenges of their own. Including staffing shortages.

"I've gone in and worked a couple of shifts when there was no one available," she said.

Oster said as far as emergency calls go they haven't gotten a higher volume of calls, but their calls have been different.

"A little more serious calls. We've had you know as far as the mental health issues, the standoffs. We've had several standoffs this year, this past year. Domestics with people being quarantined together," Oster said.

She said the best way to help is, to be honest. She said if you have had exposure to COVID-19, or you're calling 911 because you have COVID-like symptoms you should tell them. That's how they can keep you and the first responder coming to you as safe as possible.