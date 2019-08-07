Clear

Vigo County 911 operators remain calm during a malware attack

Vigo County's 911 dispatch is still recovering after the Sheriff's office was hit with a malware virus over the weekend. Operators are resorting to their training to keep the situation under control.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 7:18 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Vigo County's 911 dispatch is still recovering after the Sheriff's office was hit with a malware virus over the weekend.

The cause is still unknown at this time... or if it's linked to previous attacks on the Vigo County Government.

Meanwhile, it's put some pressure on dispatchers during their day-to-day operations.

The virus caused the CAD system to shut down which is necessary to receive calls. 

As soon as the virus was confirmed, I.T. was notified immediately and it wasn't long before phones were back up and running.

Although the calls are coming through, the CAD system is still offline.

Indiana State University and Parke County were secondary options during the downtime which assisted in making sure that no calls were missed.

911 Director, Vickie Oster, told News 10 that situations like these are nothing her team can't handle.

"We have an awesome group of people down here...that have a lot of years of service and they've picked up the pace. We learn to adapt," Oster said.

Dispatch operators have trained for shutdowns like this and have resorted to taking calls by hand.

"It is more stressful and it is more time consuming but everybody's call will be answered and we're still here and we're still sending calls out," Oster said.

As of right now, there is no official time as to when the CAD system will be back up and running again.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring any updates as they become available.

