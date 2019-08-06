Vigo County 911 dispatchers continuing operations after malware virus attacks their computer system

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another county office is battling an attack on its computers.

This time, it's the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Over the weekend, a malware virus infected its computer system.

On Sunday, a malware virus attacked the 911 dispatch computers.

It impacted the CAD system where they log the phone calls they receive.

For a brief time, the phones were out completely.

Information technology was notified of the issue immediately.

Dispatchers said all the phone calls they could not get to were answered through Indiana State University and Parke County, who serve as back-ups.

Although this has not taken a direct hit on public safety, it has caused some headaches for dispatchers.

Vigo County 911 Director Vickie Oster said they've had to resort back to old measures to get the job done.

"We still don't have a CAD system, but this is not something new to us. This has happened before. It's a little more difficult, but we just have forms that we fill out. We write the calls down. We have forms we fill out, and then we just go back to dispatching like we always have," said Oster.

IT is still working to fix the issue.

They have not given a time line as to when the system should be back up and running.

Vigo County's information technology director tells News 10 its computer system and the sheriff's office operate on a completely different system than the one that was also recently attacked.