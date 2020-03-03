Clear

Vigo County 911 Dispatch updates system to include coronavirus questions

Dispatchers will soon begin using a tool to help first responders if someone might have the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 4:47 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 5:33 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)— Health officials are not reporting any coronavirus cases in the Wabash Valley, but Vigo County 911 dispatchers are still on standby.

The department uses a system called CAD, which was recently updated.

It now includes questions about the coronavirus.

LINK | VIRUS OUTBREAK MAP 

This information helps first responders prepare for arriving on the scene.

“Let the dispatchers know if you’ve been out of the country, or a member of your family has been out of the country, or someone close to you or under the same roof has been out of the country, so that way we start taking precautions before we get there,” Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said.

The county medical director must sign-off on the tool before it’s put to use, which should happen in the next few days.

