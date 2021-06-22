'it takes a special person to be a dispatcher.' Vigo County 9-1-1 is hiring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County 9-1-1 is much like the rest of the country in many ways, dealing with a work shortage.

Four spots are open and applications are being taken.

Three first responders that work there told News 10 that the job is not always easy, but is very rewarding at the end of the day.

"I kind of joke and say, 'we adapt and overcome,' but we do," said Kirsten Chovanov-Redman, a dispatcher at Vigo County 9-1-1. "Especially with what we do daily."

"It takes a special person, it takes a special person to, to be a dispatcher. And that's, you know, we're hugely, hugely underestimated.

These first responders are, quite literally, the first call for help that people make. Dispatchers are on the front lines making, at times, life or death decisions during emergency situations.

"We're just trying to make everyone aware that we are first responders, as fire, police EMS," said Vicki Oster, the director of Vigo County 9-1-1.

Right now Vigo County 9-1-1 is asking for help. With the four spots open, they are looking to bring in more people to help keep the area safe. This is something they say, does not always happen overnight.

"Most people that come in don't feel comfortable doing the job up until around a year into, but you still have people asking, and then you know, you're still gonna be asking...we have people that have worked here for 20 years that are still asking questions," said Chovanov-Redman.

She also said there's no reason to hesitate to apply.

"It's indescribable, it's indescribable," she said.

There is a sense of pride that is felt within the group.

"I just can't say enough about the people that we have staffed right now. They've just, they've really stepped up to the plate and they're doing an amazing job," said Sara Holbert, the assistant 9-1-1 director.

However, support does not stop among first responders within Vigo County.

"We are pretty reliant on everybody in this field. We're a pretty tight community."

If you are interested in applying for a dispatcher position, click here.