Vigo County 5th graders learn how to better take care of the environment in field trip

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County students are learning about the environment and how to take better care of it.
5th-grade students from all of the county's schools took part in a conservation day.
The fairgrounds became their classroom as they learned about animals.
Activities reflected some of their class lessons.
The Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District put this event together.
Students also had the chance to learn about recycling, water quality, and soil.
