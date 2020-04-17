Vigo County 27-year-old loses his life to COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Vigo County victim of COVID-19.

Larry Hutchinson passed away on Friday. He was just 27-years-old.

Friends called him a joyful person who brought a smile to everyone's face.

Family and friends have started a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses.

Coming up tonight on myFOX10 at 10:00 and News 10 Nightwatch you will hear from one of Hutchinson's brothers. He explains what he wants you to know about the virus and what you should know about his brother.