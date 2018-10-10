Clear

Vigo County kids learn about science while celebrating Halloween

Vigo County Public Library is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the book Frankenstein. They're hosting events to get kids interested in science.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 11:09 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Public Library is working to give children a head start in their stem education. "Stem" stands for science technology engineering and mathematics. 

The library held Monster Tech Tuesday evening. The program lets kids create a robotic ball called a sphere-o. 

Children were allowed to program the robot and have it move like Frankenstein.

Tech Training Librarian Ashley Wadsworth said they want to teach kids things they can do in the future and expose them to different types of technology. 

There are still two more opportunities to take your kids to Monster Tech.

The library will host two more sessions of the event on October 16 and October 30.

