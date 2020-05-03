VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County School Corporation will be releasing four "Counselor Connection" episodes on its Facebook page.
Spokesperson Bill Riley said the videos will make sure students still get the best education possible.
Riley said each episode will focus on a different topic.
The videos are recordings of school counselors going over child safety, character traits, transitioning to the next level and an episode on coping and dealing with COVID-19.
Riley said no packet or video can take away from in-person lessons, but this is the best way to keep students in tune right now.
"We're working on developing these character traits in students they're absolutely essential skills for students k-12 and we want to develop those traits in students by graduation," said Riley.
Riley said the first video should be posted to the school's Facebook page on Monday.
Related Content
- Vigo Count School Corporation rolling out "Counselor Connection".
- Vigo County School Corporation releases survey results
- Vigo County School Corporation discusses ILearn results
- Vigo County School Corporation Releases Enrollment Information
- Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum
- Vigo County School Corporation extends backpack program
- Vigo County School Corporations rolls out new notification system...but you have to opt-in first
- Jay Etling submits resignation from Vigo County School Corporation
- ACLU lawsuit against Vigo County School Corporation dropped
- Statement on Danny Tanoos from the Vigo County School Corporation