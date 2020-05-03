VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County School Corporation will be releasing four "Counselor Connection" episodes on its Facebook page.

Spokesperson Bill Riley said the videos will make sure students still get the best education possible.

Riley said each episode will focus on a different topic.

The videos are recordings of school counselors going over child safety, character traits, transitioning to the next level and an episode on coping and dealing with COVID-19.

Riley said no packet or video can take away from in-person lessons, but this is the best way to keep students in tune right now.

"We're working on developing these character traits in students they're absolutely essential skills for students k-12 and we want to develop those traits in students by graduation," said Riley.

Riley said the first video should be posted to the school's Facebook page on Monday.