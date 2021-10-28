Vigo Co. schools superintendent proposes education changes for students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Rob Haworth is proposing changes for students' education.

It's part of the strategic plan school officials have called "uncommon."

We've already told you about one part of the plan, which includes proposals to improve the county's high schools.

Now we are learning more about the potential goal for academics. The school corporation shared a video on Youtube describing part of the plan.

Haworth said the pandemic led students to be "far from flourishing." He says the current strategic plan doesn't meet the realities of a post-COVID world.

Haworth feels adding more value to students, and their diplomas will help them adjust for the future.

That's why he says he's proposing the following requirements:

30 hours of college credit

30 certification hours

Industry credentials

If approved, students would have to accomplish one of those paths by 2027. Haworth said this proposal directly ties back to the facilities plan.

"I think we now understand that not everyone is going to college and that there isn't a one size fits all solution. Our facilities need to reflect that shift," Haworth said.

He said there would be more videos and discussions before he presented the plan to the board.