Vigo Co. food inspections - Gnats, dirty hands, and pink debris

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department Food Inspections for September 27, 2021 – October 2, 2021.

Golden Corral, 10 W Johnson Dr-(2 Critical, 2Non-Critical) Several handwashing sink stations observed with food debris inside sinks. Observed dishwasher not washing hands between loading and unloading dish machine. Observed pink debris in ice machine and fountain ice chute. No proof of certified food handler on staff.

Taco Tequila’s, 423 Wabash Ave– (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Gnats observed in bar area and in kitchen near dish area. Soda gun nozzle, fountain drink nozzles, and ice machine all observed with accumulated pink and black debris.

Steak N Shake, 2900 S 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found pink debris in ice machine.

Casey’s General Store, 1840 Jessica Dr. - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found black debris on soda nozzles.

The Cabin Pub & Grub, 1350 Hulman St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris in soda gun nozzle.

Sunrise Family Café, 2949 S 5th St. - (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found raw chicken and hamburger above vegetables in walk in cooler.

T.H. Bowling Center, 600 E. Springhill Dr. - (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found hot dogs, cheese, pepperoni, and artichoke dip not marked with date of consumption.

Establishments with only non-critical violations

Longhorn Steakhouse, 3290 S US Hwy 41. - (2 Non-Critical)

Long John Silvers, 3485 S. US Hwy 41.-(1 Non-Critical)

Speedway, 6587 S. US Hwy 41. - (1 Non-Critical)

Subway, 1485 Ft. Harrison Rd.- - (1 Non-Critical)

The Bush Restaurant, 932 Locust St.- (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Aldi, 2322 S. State Rd. 46.

Bites & Blessings, 115 S. Fruitridge Ave.

County Pizza & More, 8094 Rosedale Rd.

Davis Park Elementary School, 310 S. 18th St.

Dunkin Donuts, 2424 S. 3rd St.

Family Dollar, 8153 Rosedale Rd.

Franklin Elementary School, 1600 Dr. Iverson Bell Lane.

Gam3, 430 S. 7th St.

Hoosier Prairie Elementary, 2800 W. Hulman Rd.

Little Caesars, 2520 Wabash Ave.

Meadows Elementary School, 55 S. Brown Ave.

Menards, 1380 Ft. Harrison Rd.

Monicals Pizza, 2147 S. St. Rd 46

Ouabache Elementary School, 501 Maple Ave.

Sam’s Club, 4350 S. US. Hwy 41

Sandcut Tavern, 6100 E. Rio Grande

South Vigo High School, 3737 S. 7th St.

Sugar Grove Elementary School, 2800 Wallace St.

Terre Town Elementary School, 2121 Boston Ave.

Ultimate Fitness & Bariatric Center, 3171 S. 3rd Place.

Washington Alternative High School, 3703 S. 7th St.

Approved to Operate