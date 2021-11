VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County YMCA is hosting its second annual Holiday Shop and Health Fair.

More than 45 unique vendors will be at this year's fair. The Vigo County Health Department will also have a mobile vaccine clinic set up.

They'll e giving doses of all vaccines, along with booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

It happens Saturday from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.